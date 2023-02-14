More than 350 people in Ontario died as a result of a collision on provincial roads last year.

According to data released by Ontario Provincial Police, there were 359 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022.

This is about 44 more deaths than reported in the year prior.

Some of the highest contributing factors in these deaths were speed, inattentive driving, alcohol or drugs, and a lack of seatbelts.

Eighty-five people in 2022 were killed as a result of speed-related collisions, the data showed, while 64 died as a result of an alcohol or drug-related incident.

The OPP noted there were also 13,514 more collisions in 2022 than in 2021.

“While traffic volumes were up in 2022 (over 2021), the increases in fatalities noted in the data should not be viewed or accepted as an inevitable outcome of more people out on roads,” officials said in a news release issued Tuesday. “By any measure, a life lost in a preventable collision or other traffic incident is one too many.”

“The most important takeaway from the data is the need for every driver and passenger to eliminate all manner of risk, as this remains the most critical factor in preventing the senseless loss of life.”

In 2022, there were 44 motorcycle fatalities and 87 fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles, OPP said.

The leading factors for collisions involving motor vehicles were loss of control and speed.

There were also 29 pedestrians who lost their lives on Ontario roads. This is significantly fewer than the 40 pedestrian deaths recorded in 2021.

In terms of boating fatalities, there were 29 deaths, with the primary causes being a capsized vessel or people falling overboard.

Twenty-six of those deaths were occupants not wearing personal floatation devices.

The OPP is urging everyone who uses Ontario’s roads or waterways to follow the rules in an effort to make 2023 “a safe one that sees all travelers get to their destinations safely.”

“We can all do our part to stay safe and reduce the number of collisions and fatalities in Ontario.”