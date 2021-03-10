Ten people are facing charges after more than $400,000 in cash and property were seized in a break and enter investigation that spanned York Region and parts of southern Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed Project Rise, began in 2020 as York Regional Police attempted to identify a number of suspects involved in a series of break and enters.

Over the last year, search warrants were executed at 11 locations, including 10 private residences and one commercial property.

About $23,000 in Canadian currency was seized during the searches, in addition to $30,000 in U.S. funds, $85,000 in Bolivian currency and “significant amounts of stolen property.”

Police have published photographs of the recovered property on their website and are asking residents to contact police if they recognize their belongings. The stolen items includes an assortment of jewelry, designer watches, glasses and handbags, and a number of collectible items such as coins and hockey cards.

As a result of the investigation, 10 people are now facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit, breaking and entering, and possessing property obtained by crime.

York Regional Police say that during the investigation, information was shared with the Windsor Police Service and the LaSalle Police Service regarding several of the same suspects.

“During those investigations, additional charges have been laid, firearms were seized and stolen property was recovered,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“We would like to thank both services for their assistance, along with the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Durham Regional Police Service, the Halton Regional Police Service and the London Police Service.”