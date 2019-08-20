

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than 5,000 Toronto Hydro customers are without power in East York due to a large outage.

The outage is impacting customers in area bounded by O'Connor Drive to the north, Danforth Avenue to the south, the Don Valley Parkway to the west and Coxwell Avenue to the east.

Toronto Hydro says that crews are on site right now, though no timeline has been provided for the restoration of power.

More to come…