An outbreak at a FedEx facility in Vaughan has resulted in more than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

York Region Public Health reported Wednesday that 54 cases have been linked to an outbreak at FedEx Ground, which was declared after 15 workers were suspected of having the disease.

Officials said they were initially informed about a cluster of cases at the facility, located in the area of Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road, in November.

Of the 54 cases, 29 are from Peel Region, 13 from Toronto, 10 from York Region, and two from Wellington-Dufferin Guelph.

York Region Public Health said over half of the cases had an episode date of Dec. 12 or earlier, and most of the workers have since recovered.

“York Region Public Health continues to closely monitor this situation. There is the potential for more cases to be identified in the workplace,” the local health unit said.

“The risk to the general public is considered low.”