Police in York Region have seized more than $600,000 in stolen chocolate and nuts following an ongoing cargo theft investigation.

The investigation started last month after investigators say they identified a group involved in stealing loads of cargo. Investigators said they located a stolen tractor trailer loaded with 55 skids of chocolates in Toronto, valued at $360,000.

On Sunday, police said they located a second stolen tractor trailer in Vaughan loaded with 22 skids of pecans, valued at $270,000.

Investigators said they were later able to identify a crime group involved in stealing loads of cargo which resulted in multiple arrests.

Sunil Masoun, 41, of Toronto, Manpreet Samra, 41, of Brampton and Varinder Dhillon, 35, of Brampton are facing charges including trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.