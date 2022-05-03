Police say that officers were able to recover more than $6,000 worth of stolen booze after responding to a theft at an Aurora liquor store last week.

Police were initially dispatched to the LCBO near First Commerce Drive and State Farm Way at around 3:25 p.m. on April 29 for a theft in progress call.

Once they got on scene they located a suspect vehicle with five people inside, placing all of the parties under arrest.

The stolen merchandise was then found during a search of the vehicle.

“Investigators believe the suspects may be involved in additional thefts from LCBO stores across the GTA and are urging anyone with information about these accused’s or other LCBO thefts to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon. “Officers continue to work closely with LCBO staff to prevent thefts and other criminal acts and to identify the individuals responsible for these incidents.”

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has previously expressed concerns with the prevalence of thefts targeting LCBO locations.