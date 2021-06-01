Toronto is expected to reach another milestone in its vaccine rollout sometime today with 70 per cent of all adult residents having received at least one dose.

Toronto only reached 50 per cent vaccine coverage among adults back on May 8 but since then the pace of the rollout has accelerated, largely due to increased supply of the Pfizer vaccine and a two-week strategy that saw the province divert 50 per cent of its vaccine doses to hot spot neighbourhoods.

"More than 70 per cent of adults in our city have done the right thing and stepped forward to get their first vaccine dose. I want to thank every member of Team Toronto who are continuing to work to get more residents vaccinated and push our vaccination rates even higher so that we can move forward with a safe reopening,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release issued on Tuesday morning. “If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please consider getting your shot to help protect yourself and your family and bring this pandemic to an end."

Toronto is now administering more than 23,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine every day through a network of nine city-run clinics and dozens of other clinics operated by hospitals and community partners.

It has, in turn, been trending slightly ahead of the province as a whole which only recently surpassed the 65 per cent partially vaccinated rate among adult residents.

The city also recently launched a multi-phase campaign to improve vaccination rates, particularly in neighbourhoods where fewer residents are rolling up their sleeves. That campaign, dubbed VaxTO, has included robocalls encouraging people to get vaccinated, virtual town halls and the launch of an information portal.

“Passing this first-dose vaccination milestone is evidence that Torontonians have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines and are doing their part in fighting the pandemic,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in the release. “Vaccination is vital to sustaining the downward trends in COVID-19 that we are starting to see in our city. With every dose, Toronto is choosing protection and peace of mind.”

Toronto has so far administered approximately 2.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.