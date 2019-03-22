

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Paramedics assessed more than a dozen people on scene but did not need to treat any of them after pepper spray was used at Fairview Mall on Friday morning.

Police say that the pepper spray was used during a “possible street robbery” at around 11 a.m.

They say that a male suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Two other suspects are still outstanding.

The use of the pepper spray prompted the evacuation of a small portion of the mall nearest an entrance at Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive, police say.

It was business as usual in the rest of the mall, however.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.