

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Data compiled from provincial and territorial health authorities shows that more than 20.6 million doses have been injected across the country, with 50.01 per cent of the population getting at least one jab as of today.

Meanwhile the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has updated its guidance on second shots, recommending that patients receive the same vaccine in round two as they did the first time.

But if that vaccine is unavailable, NACI suggests taking Johnson & Johnson in place of Oxford-AstraZeneca, and taking Moderna in place of Pfizer-BioNTech or vice-versa.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam issued a statement saying Canada has over 30 per cent fewer active cases compared to mid-April, when the pandemic's third wave crested.

Tam says strong public-health measures must be maintained where COVID-19 is circulating, and suggests maintaining precautions over the long weekend to prevent a post-holiday surge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.