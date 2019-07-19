

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





On this exceedingly hot and humid Friday, the city says only four of its eleven beaches are safe for swimming.

Higher than safe bacteria counts were recorded at Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Hanlan’s Point Beach, Ward’s Island Beach, Cherry Beach, Bluffer’s Beach Park and Rouge Beach.

Gibraltar Point Beach, Centre Island Beach, Woodbine Beaches and Kew Balmy Beach recorded bacteria counts that were safe for swimming.

Bacteria counts along the shoreline often spike after periods of high rainfall such as the downpour that came down over Toronto on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says temperatures on Friday and Saturday will top out at 34 C, with humidex values in the low 40s.

But all of the city’s operational pools and splash pads are open for visitors Friday. For a list of those closed for maintenance, click here.