

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Twenty-six units of a North York highrise where a five-alarm fire broke out in November have been cleared to be reoccupied immediately, the city said on Friday.

The announcement comes after Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday at a holiday party for the tenants of 235 Gosford Boulevard that the majority of the units are weeks away from being ready for people to move back in.

“The city expects that more units will be cleared and become available in the coming days and weeks.

“The City and the landlord will release more updates as they become available,” the city said in a statement.

The apartment building has been closed since the Nov. 15 blaze that killed one person, injured six others and displaced around 700 people.

Some tenants have been staying in hotels after they were housed in a shelter set up by the city at York University.

Tory said on Wednesday night that tenants of some 24 units that were badly damaged by the blaze are expected to be displaced for months.

The mayor said he expects the landlord will have those tenants continue to stay on at the hotel until they can move back into their apartments.

At the holiday party, residents said their wish this Christmas is to be able to return to their units as soon as possible.