More changes are coming to Toronto’s transit system.

Starting on Sunday, May 7, the TTC will roll out new schedules for some routes, as well as new seasonal service for summer attractions around the city.

The updates follow a major change in Toronto’s downtown core, where a large portion of Queen Street is poised to be shut down until at least 2027. The TTC will introduce a new bus route, the 501B Queen, which will operate on Queen Street between Bathurst Street and Broadview Avenue and will divert via Bay Street, Richmond/King Street East and West, and Church Street.

Here’s what you can expect from the city’s transit agency starting on Sunday.

New seasonal routes to beaches and parks

The TTC will roll out seasonal bus routes to popular parks and attractions such as Cherry Beach, Bluffer’s Park, High Park and the Toronto Zoo.

Extended service on the 902 Markham Road Express

In a Wednesday press release, representatives for the TTC said the Markham Road corridor is one of the transit system’s busiest. Starting on Sunday, service on the 902 Markham Road Express will be extended to connect high-volume employment areas at Morningside and Steeles avenues.

Reduced overnight wait times in North York

Night routes along Finch Avenue, Jane Street and Wilson Avenue will be reduced from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes.

Suspended streetcar service between Distillery Loop and Broadview Station

Streetcar service will be halted between Distillery Loop and Broadview Station. Buses will run instead.

Suspended streetcar service on Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East

Streetcar service north of Gerrard Street East will be suspended due to track work. Buses will run instead between Broadview Station and King Street.

Streetcars will not serve Gerrard Street East between Broadview Avenue and Main Street Station due to track work. Buses will run in their place.

Here’s the full list of upcoming changes.