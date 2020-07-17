

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Finance Minister Bill Morneau will outline today how the federal government is reshaping its emergency wage-subsidy program that has been extended to the end of the year.

The program is the heart of the Liberals' promise to help Canadians get back to work, even if has to be at a slower pace, as the pandemic wanes.

Morneau's fiscal update last week boosted the budget for the program to $82.3 billion from $45 billion in a sign of impending changes.

He has scheduled a news conference this afternoon at a restaurant in Toronto to make the announcement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased Thursday.

The government has been under pressure to ease eligibility rules, specifically around the requirement of a 30 per cent drop in revenues, so more companies under that cut-off can qualify.

The most recent federal figures for the program show the government has given almost $20.4 billion in payroll help to about 262,200 companies.

The government's proposed changes to the wage subsidy are part of a bill that will be debated next week when the House of Commons sits, including a one-time disability payment and extensions to some court deadlines that were both in a bill that failed to pass the Commons in June.

Speaking in Ottawa on Friday afternoon, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said the bill will widen the number of recipients from those receiving a disability tax credit to include those receiving Canada Pension Plan disability payments or supports from Veterans Affairs Canada.

Each would receive a $600 one-time, tax-free payment, she said.

The legislation proposes offering the payment to anyone who applies for the disability tax credit within 60 days of Parliament approving the bill.

“This financial support matters. Canadians with disabilities can have confidence that we will bring this project past the finish line,” said Qualtrough, who has responsibility for disability issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.