

The Canadian Press





One expert predicts Ottawa's changes to mortgage rules will help spur demand among potential homebuyers but says policies aimed at driving new supply are needed to address the "core issues" facing the market.

The federal government's changes, set to come into force mid-December, include a higher price cap for insured mortgages to allow more people to qualify for a mortgage with less than a 20 per cent down payment.

The government will also expand its 30-year mortgage amortization to include first-time homebuyers buying any type of home, as well as anybody buying a newly built home.

CIBC Capital Markets deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal calls it a "significant" move likely to accelerate the recovery of the housing market, a process already underway as interest rates have begun to fall.

However, he says in a note that policymakers should aim to "prevent that from becoming too much of a good thing" through policies geared toward the supply side.

Tal says the main issue is the lack of supply available to respond to Canada's rapidly increasing population, particularly in major cities.

