

The Canadian Press





Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of a social media effort he argues is meant to demoralize Russian soldiers.

In an interview with Russian state media, Oleg Stepanov chided Canada's foreign affairs department for frequently posting unflattering information about the war in Ukraine, particularly recent tweets about Russian men fleeing a military draft.

The ambassador said Russians have no choice but to defend their country, saying "history separates the wheat from the chaff."

Relations between Ottawa and Moscow have been strained since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and the governments of Georgia and Kazakhstan have reported an uptick in people moving from neighbouring Russia.

Earlier this month, Russia summoned Canada's ambassador, in protest of Ottawa doing the same to Stepanov five times this year.

Both countries say they want to maintain formal, diplomatic relations even if Ottawa has withdrawn from working with Moscow on numerous files.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.