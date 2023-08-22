

The Canadian Press





British Columbia's minister of emergency management says an order restricting travel to many communities in the southern Interior due to wildfires will be lifted at midnight.

Bowinn Ma says non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited and people are being urged to stay away from the Lake Country and Shuswap areas.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.