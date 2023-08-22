Most B.C. wildfire travel restrictions to end at midnight
Thick smoke from wildfires burning in the area hangs in the air as motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2023 7:53PM EDT
British Columbia's minister of emergency management says an order restricting travel to many communities in the southern Interior due to wildfires will be lifted at midnight.
Bowinn Ma says non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited and people are being urged to stay away from the Lake Country and Shuswap areas.
