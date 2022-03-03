Most Canadians see possibility of Russian invasion escalating to global war: survey
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 3, 2022 5:17AM EST
OTTAWA - A new poll suggests almost two-thirds of Canadians believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine has the potential to develop into a world war.
Just over half of those surveyed backed the idea of Canada providing military support for Ukraine against Russia as part of a joint North Atlantic Treaty Organization force.
The online survey of 1,519 Canadians and 1,004 Americans was conducted by Leger from Feb. 25 to 27, just after Moscow's attack began.
The survey cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random samples.
Perhaps not surprisingly, 89 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they were somewhat or very concerned about Russia invading Ukraine.
Asked which side they supported in the conflict, 83 per cent of Canadians said Ukraine, compared with 71 per cent of Americans who backed the target of Moscow's assault.