Most Canadians wouldn't pass citizenship test: poll
People wear red to form a giant maple leaf in Trenton, Ont. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, One Ram Media
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 7:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 9:18AM EDT
As people from coast to coast celebrate Canada Day, a new poll suggests that many of us still have a lot to learn about this country.
Forum Research asked 1,654 voters 10 questions from the study guide for the Canadian citizenship test and found that only 12 per cent of respondents got enough correct answers (eight or more) to pass the test with a score of at least 75 per cent.
On average, respondents to the poll got about five out of 10 questions correct. About 20 per cent of respondents, meanwhile, got only two or fewer questions right. Roughly one in a hundred got all 10 questions correct.
“Many Canadians wouldn't pass the Canadian citizenship test. Canadians' general knowledge of what's in the study guide would only get them about halfway to a passing grade,” Forum Research President Lorne Bozinoff said in a press release accompanying the poll.
The poll found that only one fifth of Canadians (19 per cent) were correctly able to identify the Queen as Canada's Head of State while fewer than half (48 per cent) were able to correctly identify the Aboriginal, French, and British as the founding people of Canada.
Most respondents (63 per cent) did recognize that the Midwest is not a region of Canada but some wrongly said that the West Coast (7 per cent), Central Canada (6 per cent), the Prairies (4 per cent), the Northern Territories (4 per cent) and Atlantic Canada (2 per cent) were not regions.
Canadians were also somewhat confused about their party leaders.
A list of four names were presented – Gilles Duceppe, Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer and Elizabeth May – and respondents were asked to identify which was not currently a party leader in the House of Commons.
About half (53 per cent) correctly identified Duceppe but 20 per cent said Trudeau, nine per cent said May and six per cent said Scheer.
The question with the highest percentage of correct answers concerned the Canadian Pacific Railway. About two-thirds of respondents (65 per cent) correctly identified connecting the country coast to coast as the most important element of the project but eight per cent thought it was responsible for the start of the manufacturing industry.
Those most likely to fail the test include Quebec residents (95 per cent) and residents 65 years of age or older (94 per cent).
Those most likely to pass the test include post-graduate degree holders (21 per cent) and those living in British Columbia (22 per cent). About 12 per cent of Ontario residents passed the test, which is in line with the national average.
Here is the full list of questions used by Forum Research (correct answer in bold):
Who are the Métis?
- The first French settlers
- The original settlers of Montreal
- The distinct aboriginal people of Atlantic Canada
- A distinct people of mixed Aboriginal and European ancestry
What is the name of the Royal Anthem of Canada?
- O Canada
- God Save the Queen
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- La Marseillaise
Canadians have six responsibilities which of the following is not one of them:
- Obeying the law
- Taking responsibility for oneself and one’s family
- Voting in elections
- Driving safely
- Helping others in the community
- Serving on a jury
- Protecting and enjoying our heritage and environment
When did the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms become part of the Constitution?
- 1982
- 1988
- 1867
- 2000
Canada has five regions, which of the following is not one of them?
- Atlantic Canada
- Central Canada
- The Prairies
- Midwest
- The West Coast
- The Northern Territories
What does the word "Inuit" mean?
- "The North" in the Inuktitut language
- "Home" in the Inuktitut language
- "The people" in the Inuktitut language
- "Land" in the Inuktitut language
Who isn´t a current party leader in the House of Commons?
- Justin Trudeau
- Andrew Scheer
- Elizabeth May
- Gilles Duceppe
Who are the founding peoples of Canada?
- Aboriginal, French, British
- Inuit, Aboriginal, British
- Metis, French, British
- Aboriginal, Metis, French
What was the importance of the Canada Pacific Railway?
- Wealth (Canada increased their GDP)
- Steel (easy access from West to East)
- Unity (railway from sea to sea)
- The start of the manufacturing industry
Who is Canada's Head of State?
- The Prime Minister
- The Sovereign
- The President
- The Governor General