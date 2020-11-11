

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted another triple-digit gain led by a rebound in the technology sector that also pushed most U.S. stock markets higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 158.77 points to 16,774.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.29 points at 29,397.63. The S&P 500 index was up 27.13 points at 3,572.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 232.57 points at 11,786.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.55 cents US compared with 76.82 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was up nine cents at US$41.45 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.2 cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.80 at US$1,861.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.15 cents at US$3.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.