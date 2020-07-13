

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Most of Ontario outside of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) will be permitted to enter stage three of the province’s reopening plan by the end of the week, allowing for the resumption of indoor dining at bars and restaurants and the reopening of gyms, movie theatres and other entertainment venues.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that 24 of Ontario’s 34 public health units will move to stage three as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

That means that bars and restaurants in those regions can begin serving customers indoors once again provided that physical distancing requirements are followed and all patrons are seated when eating or drinking.

It also means that the limit on indoor gatherings in those regions will be increased from 10 to 50 people with the limit on outdoor gatherings going up to 100 people.

The entire GTHA will remain in stage two for now as will communities within the Niagara, Windsor-Essex, Haldimand-Norfolk and Lambton health units.

“As we all know, these regions entered stage two later on so we need just a little more time. I want the people in these regions to know that we won't leave anyone behind and we will provide an update every Monday on regional reopenings,” Ford said in making the announcement. “We will keep working until every part of this province gets to Stage 3. My friends, this is great news. We are moving forward as a province but we can't stop, we won't stop until we get every worker in Ontario back to work and back on their feet."

Gym and community centres can reopen

The Ford government says that “nearly all businesses and public spaces will be able to gradually reopen” in stage three with only “high-risk venues and activities” remaining off-limits.

As part of stage three, gyms and fitness studios that have been closed since March will be able to reopen as will community centres and other indoor recreational venues, such as bowling alleys.

Organized sports can also resume but the Ford government says that contact sports will not be allowed for the time being.

There will also be a wider restart of the entertainment industry as part of stage three with movie theatres allowed to reopen and concerts and artistic events again allow to take place, so long as audiences are capped at 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Playgrounds will also be able to reopen as will libraries that were previously limited to curbside pickup only.

The province will also lift a previous prohibition on personal support services that involve a customers’ face, such as facials and some piercings.

It should be noted that there are some things that will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The province says that buffet-style food services will remain shuttered for now, as will private karaoke rooms, overnight camps for children, amusement parks and water parks, saunas and steams rooms and nightclubs.

Casinos, meanwhile, will be allowed to reopen but table games will not be allowed.

Speaking with reporters during Monday’s news conference, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that once the province is fully in stage three it will likely remain there for the “foreseeable future” with continued restrictions on large public gatherings.

She said that while there could be a gradual loosening of restrictions down the road on things like the limit on gatherings, some other things like amusement parks are likely to remain closed.

“Certainly we are all hoping that there will be a vaccine in short order but apart from that we will remain in stage three,” she said. “If we keep our numbers down and if there are no new outbreaks of COVID-19 then we will be able to gradually expand things like the size of gatherings for example but there will be some areas that are not considered safe to reopen.”

These are the regions moving forward to Stage 3 on Friday: