

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says the TTC is working to make sure that there will be little to no impact on service following news that most of the new streetcars delivered by Bombardier will need to be sent back to Quebec for repairs.

Bombardier has confirmed that 67 of the streetcars already supplied to the TTC will need to be taken out of service and sent back to the company to fix a “welding defect” that could impact the lifespan of the new cars.

Bombardier spokesperson Eric Prud’Homme described the work as “preventative.”

"We want to assure that the situation poses absolutely no safety issue for TTC’s riders. TTC and Bombardier both agree on the nature of the required preventive maintenance," Prud’Homme said in a written statement sent to CP24 Wednesday.

"Welding issues are not uncommon in the industry, but, in this case, Bombardier has been proactive and responsible to ensure the cars meet the expected longevity."

He said until the maintenance is performed, Bombardier will "fully guaranty the strength of the existing welds."

It is expected to take until 2022 to repair all of the affected streetcars but TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the transit agency will only send a few cars back at a time to limit the impact on customers.

“This is not a safety critical issue but it does mean that some of the cars are going to have to leave Toronto, maybe three or four at a time, to get these necessary repairs made, and that means three or four cars unavailable for service,” Ross told CP24 Wednesday.

“We need to do some things here to make sure the service impacts are not felt by our customers, that we manage our spare ratios in a way that allow us to put streetcars out so you won’t notice a difference and if we are unable to do that then we put buses out.”

Ross said the streetcars need to be shipped back to Quebec because Toronto does not have adequate facilities here to repair them.

“These streetcars need to basically be stripped down. They need to be completely disassembled to get to the frames, which is where the welding issues are,” he said. “They have a specialty facility in Quebec so they need to go to the facility.”

Mayor John Tory confirmed Bombardier will foot the bill for the repairs.

“If there is any impact on the service transit riders receive, I've asked (TTC CEO Rick Leary) to ensure that Bombardier compensates the TTC for that inconvenience,” Tory said in a statement emailed to CP24.

Repairs won't impact delivery schedule: Bombardier

The mayor said he has “made no secret” about his “extreme frustration” with the billion-dollar Bombardier deal and the company’s issues with delivering new vehicles on time.

The TTC is currently suing Bombardier to recoup a $50 million penalty for late delivery.

Tory said the city has been assured this latest setback will not affect the delivery of new streetcars.

Prud’Homme said the company is "fully committed" to the current delivery schedule of 204 cars by the end of 2019.

Ross said in recent months, it appears Bombardier has managed to get back on track with its delivery schedule.

“They have been making schedule as promised. We have not seen any delays,” Ross said. “We have 89 vehicles now on property here in Toronto so we remain confident that they can still meet that (target). We are monitoring it very, very closely.”