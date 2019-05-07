

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two thirds of Ontario voters disagree with the Ford government’s plan to scrap thousands of teaching jobs in the next four years, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Corbett Communications’ online poll surveyed 1,836 Ontarians on a wide range of Ford’s policies, including beer in corner stores and changes in the classroom.

It found that 62 per cent of respondents do not agree with the government’s plan to cut more than 3,000 teaching jobs through attrition. About 48 “strongly” disagree and only about 23 per cent support the plan.

Respondents also oppose a decision to increase the number of students in Ontario classrooms.

Approximately 47 per cent disagree with a plan to increase class sizes from 23 to 24 in elementary schools while about 30 per cent are in favour of the move. About 59 per cent of those surveyed said they don’t believe the government should increase high school classrooms from 22 to 28 students compared to 25 per cent who support it.

Respondents appear to be divided when it comes to some of the premier’s tactics for fighting the carbon tax.

About one third of those surveyed said they do not support a $10,000 fine for business owners who do not display a sticker on gas pumps warning drivers about the price of carbon.

While about 42 per cent of respondents support selling beer and wine in convenience stores, that number dropped to about 33 per cent when voters were asked about the potential $1-billion price tag.

Some industry experts have suggested that the Ontario government may have to fork over $1-billion to get out of a deal inked by the previous Liberal government with the Beer Store.

The Ford government also appears to be lacking support for changes to Ontario licence plates.

Half of those surveyed oppose changing licence plates in the province while only about 20 per cent approve.

"The obvious conclusion is that key Ford government policies face significant opposition, either in their implementation or in their outcome,” John Corbett, principal and founder of Corbett Communications, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“It looks like the Ford government may have to revisit key agenda items and policy initiatives.”

As the survey had an opt-in sample, the poll, which was conducted on May 2 and May 3, cannot provide a margin of error.