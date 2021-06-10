Starting on Monday, residents in certain hot spot regions, including Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, who received their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose on or before May 9 can book their second dose, a month ahead of schedule.

On Thursday, provincial health officials provided an update on its second-dose strategy with an accelerated “first-in, first-out” plan to get Ontarians fully vaccinated by the end of summer, thanks to an increase in supply coming into the province.

As of Monday, residents in areas where the Delta variant is a concern and who also received their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna between April 19 and May 9 can book their second shot

Areas with high Delta prevalence include: Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Halton Region, Porcupine, Waterloo, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. This means residents in these regions who received their first shot on or before May 9 are eligible to book their second shot as of Monday.

The accelerated plan allows eligible residents to book their second dose weeks ahead of the initial target of July 19 and continues the government’s initial plan of ensuring that those who were prioritized for the first shot are also prioritized for the second.

These individuals will be able to book their second dose on either the province’s booking site, through public health units that use their own booking site and through participating pharmacies.

Last Friday, the government announced that it was accelerating its second-dose strategy by expanding booking eligibility to more groups a few weeks ahead of schedule.

As of Monday, individuals 70 years and older, as well as anyone who had a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before April 18, were allowed to book an earlier appointment for their second shot.

Those who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and want to receive a second dose of that vaccine or an mRNA vaccine are also now allowed to schedule their second shot at a pharmacy.

In the government’s initial plan, those 70+ were only slated to become eligible to rebook on June 14 and those who had a first shot before April 18 were set to rebook on June 28.

Residents 80 and up became eligible to book an earlier second dose on May 28.

More to come.