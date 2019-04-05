

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old mother is facing a charge of attempted murder after police located her one month-old infant suffering from several stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call on Canyon Avenue, located in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, at 4:21 p.m.

They arrived to find a woman and her baby suffering from injuries they described Friday as “suspicious.”

Officials originally described the baby’s injuries as non-life-threatening but have since said they are more severe, describing them now as stab wounds.

The infant was taken to Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.

Hopkinson said the baby remains in critical but stable condition.

The baby’s mother, who will not be identified to protect the child’s identity, faces one count of attempted murder and was charged and later remanded into custody Thursday after her initial court appearance.

“There were some injuries sustained by the woman that she had to be treated for,” Hopkinson said of time that has passed since the incident.

He said more would be known about the incident as it makes its way through the courts.

“Tragic as this case is, there are quite a number of moving parts in it that we can’t disclose just yet. It has go before a court first and there are some privacy issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922.