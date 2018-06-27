

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victims in a double drowning at a resort in The Blue Mountains on Tuesday night have been identified as a 34-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter, both from Markham.

Ontario Provincial Police say that first responders were first dispatched to the Mountain Springs Resort and Conference Centre on Grey Road 19 at around 7:15 p.m. for a reported drowning.

They say that the victims were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead a short time later.

OPP say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the drowning.

A post-mortem examination is planned for today at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.