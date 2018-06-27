Mother and five-year-old daughter from Markham ID'd as victims in Blue Mountains drowning
The scene of an apparent drowning in The Blue Mountains, Ont. is seen.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:55AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:56AM EDT
The victims in a double drowning at a resort in The Blue Mountains on Tuesday night have been identified as a 34-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter, both from Markham.
Ontario Provincial Police say that first responders were first dispatched to the Mountain Springs Resort and Conference Centre on Grey Road 19 at around 7:15 p.m. for a reported drowning.
They say that the victims were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead a short time later.
OPP say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the drowning.
A post-mortem examination is planned for today at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.