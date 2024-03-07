

Stephanie Taylor and Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A 19-year-old international student is facing first-degree murder charges after a mother, her four young children and a family friend were all found dead in an Ottawa suburb late Wednesday, the victims of a vicious attack.

A knife was used in the killings, said Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs.

The accused has been identified as Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old Sri Lankan national who was living with the family. De-Zoysa was in Canada as a student, police said.

Among the dead was Darshani Ekanyake, 35, along with her seven-year-old son, Inuka Wickramasinghe, and her three daughters: Ashwini, 4; two-year-old Rinyana; and Kelly, a two-and-a-half-month-old baby.

Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gemini Amarakoon, 40, was also killed in the attack. He was also living with the family and had recently arrived from Sri Lanka, Stubbs said.

The chief described the horrific scene that greeted the first officers to arrive, including the family's father, who was outside and screaming for someone to call 911. Police received two emergency calls at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The accused was expected to make a court appearance later Thursday. De-Zoysa is the only suspect in the case, Stubbs took pains to note.

A spokesperson at the Sri Lanka high commission said they are in touch with family members of the deceased in the country's capital of Colombo.

Shanti Ramesh, who lives across the street, said she heard a commotion late in the evening. From her balcony, she saw a man sitting in the driveway, yelling. Two police officers arrived and carried him away, she said.

Several more police cruisers and an ambulance arrived on the scene shortly afterward, Ramesh said. By 11:30 p.m., the street was teeming with flashing lights.

Multiple police cars and a coroner's van were parked in the driveway, on the street and in neighbouring driveways Thursday morning. Forensic investigators in white jumpsuits moved in and out of the home.

Uniformed police officers held a white sheet to block the view of the door as the investigators carried the bodies out shortly after 9 a.m.

Blood droplets were spattered all over a sidewalk and on the front door of the townhome next door.

Sayed Ahmadi said he arrived home close to midnight Wednesday and wasn't able to park his car because of the police presence. On Thursday morning, blood spatter was still visible just outside his car.

He said he remembers seeing a man washing his car in the townhouse's driveway and kids aged about 7 or 8.

The townhouse is in Barrhaven, a fast-growing suburb about 20 kilometres south of the city's downtown core. The address is on Berrigan Drive, a busy through street located within a block of two different elementary schools.

Neighbours walking their kids to school were horrified by the scene unfolding before them.

“This is unbelievable for the whole neighbourhood,” said Ahmed Saed, as he walked his 11-year-old son to school.

Katie McNelly, who lives a short drive away, said she considered keeping her kids home until the police made clear there was no ongoing threat. She said she is in disbelief that it happened.

“What could cause someone or people to do this, you know, annihilate six people that had their lives to lead,” she said. “I'll definitely be hugging my family a bit tight tonight.”

Neighbours believe some of the family's children attended a nearby Catholic school.

Sharlene Hunter, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Catholic School Board, said she had not been told if the children attended one of the board's schools but said students and staff will be provided with any assistance or support they need.

“We at the Ottawa Catholic School Board want to express our deep sorrow for the tragic events that occurred in the Barrhaven community,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this loss.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other political leaders offered their condolences.

“Our first reactions are all ones of shock and horror at this terrible violence,” said Trudeau.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the news distressing.

“I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history,” Sutcliffe said in a post on X.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also offered his condolences.

“This morning's news is heartbreaking,” he said on X. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the six victims and the entire Ottawa community who is reeling from this terrible tragedy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

- With files from Mickey Djuric.