

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A toddler and his mother are both dead after a suspected impaired driving crash in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that a Nissan was travelling eastbound on Bunrhamthorpe Road shortly after 2 a.m. when it was struck by a Hyundai that was headed northbound on Mavis Road at a high rate of speed.

The force of the impact sent the Nissan into a sound barrier at the side of the highway while the Hyundai continued north for a period of time before eventually coming to a stop.

A 31-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy were pronounced dead on scene while the woman's husband, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving. He is currently in hospital with unspecified injuries.

The intersection remains closed while police conduct a full investigation.