

The Canadian Press





A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter.

Edmonton police say the woman was arrested Thursday after the five-month-old died last month.

Police have said the baby was admitted to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries on March 7.

They began investigating the cause of the girl’s injuries the next day.

Police say the infant died March 11 and the medical examiner determined after an autopsy that she died of blunt-force trauma.

Police say they will not be identifying the mother and infant to protect the identity of another child in the family.