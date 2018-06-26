Mother, daughter dead after apparent drowning in The Blue Mountains, Ont.
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:37PM EDT
A woman and her daughter are dead following an apparent drowning at a resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont. on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. at the Mountain Springs Lodge Resort.
Ontario Provincial Police said the two patients were transported to a local hospital in Collingwood, Ont. They were both pronounced dead a short time later.
An investigation is underway.