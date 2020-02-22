

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A mother and her young daughter have been seriously injured after being pulled from an apartment fire in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to an apartment in the area of Glen Road and Macklin Street North just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, a well-involved fire was located in a unit on the sixth floor.

The blaze was later knocked down.

Hamilton paramedics said a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while her daughter, believed to be between the ages of four and five, was taken to a pediatric trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

More to come.