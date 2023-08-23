

The Canadian Press





A mother travelling with her infant is dead and four others are injured following a collision involving seven vehicles in a construction zone in the Township of Melancthon, Ont.

Provincial police say officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad, where an initial investigation found that multiple vehicles were stopped in a construction zone.

Police say a tractor trailer entered the zone and crashed into the lineup of vehicles.

The 31-year-old mother from Barrie, Ont., has died while her infant was taken to a children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with a 45-year-old female and a 28-year-old male who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say emergency responders extradited a 67-year-old man with serious injuries from his vehicle and he was taken to hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say County Road 124 remained closed for approximately 10 hours as they continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.