

Joshua Freeman and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The mother of a young woman who went missing in the Eglinton West area 10 days ago has issued a tearful plea to the public to help bring her daughter home for Christmas.

Cheyanna Cooper, 24, was last seen at a youth shelter in the area of Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Dec. 13. She was dressed properly and was staying at the shelter at the time.

Her family says they haven’t heard from her since – behavior they say is uncharacteristic for the young woman, who is close with her family, involved in her community and usually very enthusiastic about the holidays.

“Usually every Christmas Eve we bake cookies and read ‘The night before Christmas,’” Cooper’s mother Michelle Grizzly told reporters at 13 Division Sunday afternoon. “She loves Christmas, she loves singing Christmas carols.”

With just hours to go ahead of when their usual celebrations would start, Grizzly issued a tearful plea for the public to help her find her daughter.

“While everyone else is doing their beautiful traditions with their families, I’ll be putting up posters so I can find my baby girl,” she said.

Grizzly said her son’s birthday recently passed by and the family didn’t hear from Cooper, which is very out of character. She said efforts to find Cooper have been made even more difficult because Cooper lost her cell phone shortly before she disappeared.

In addition to the disappearance being out of character, police said they’re concerned for Cooper’s safety because she is insulin-dependent.

“I urge the public to (share) whatever information they can provide us to find this beautiful young lady and to get her home to her mother for Christmas,” Det. Mansoor Ahmad told reporters.

Grizzly said she last saw her daughter when she dropped her off at the Covenant House youth shelter. Cooper subsequently moved to Horizons for Youth, a youth shelter located in the Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West area where she had stayed before. Security camera footage placed her there on Dec. 13, but she hasn’t been seen since.

Cooper was reported missing on Dec. 21.

“Please just throw your shoes on and go and look around your property – help me find her,” Grizzly said.

Cooper is described as five-foot-seven, weighing around 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a piercing on her right eyebrow, wears glasses and has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder blade, according to investigators.

Police are urging people in the area to check their properties for signs of the young woman and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).