A 36-year-old mother will be charged with attempted murder after her two young children were stabbed at an apartment in North York Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Lindylou Road, in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, police say officers found two young children suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit in the area.

A video sent to CTV News Toronto by a viewer shows a woman being led into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs. It also shows what appears to be the children being carried into an ambulance.

A six-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy were taken to SickKids Hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the children are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

A woman, who police later identified as the mother of the children, was arrested in connection with the incident.

She will be facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

"Having young children myself, I couldn't imagine that type of trauma and injury," Const. Alex Li told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

"This is a very serious stabbing and we're taking this very seriously and we have deployed our available resources to look into the matter... You can expect an active crime scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.