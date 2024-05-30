A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mississauga left one man dead Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, west of Mavis Road, around 9:45 p.m.

Peel police Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said preliminary information suggests the SUV was making a turn at the intersection when it collided with the motorcycle travelling on Derry Road.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead, Chakravarthy said.

He added that the driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

"There are a number of factors that our investigators will be looking into, speed being one of them as well as dangerous driving being the other," Chakravarthy said. "That information would likely come to light once our investigators have a chance to process the scene and sift through all the evidence that's available."

Police are asking motorists who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and residents to check their dashcams or surveillance videos.

"Thus far, we have been getting a lot of cooperation from the community, and it is very much appreciated as it helps paint a picture of what occurred," Chakravarthy said.

"We really encourage anyone with that type of footage or video or pictures to please reach out to investigators because that's the type of evidence that will lead to clues and indications as to what the aggravating factors were in a collision like this."

This was the second fatal collision in Peel Region on Thursday that involved a motorcycle.

Earlier, a man in his 20s was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a transit bus in Brampton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chakravarthy reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings, especially as the weather gets warmer.

"Pay attention to the possibility of there being motorcycles, smaller vehicles and even bicycles and pedestrians as the weather gets nicer and people get out and about," he said.