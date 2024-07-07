A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Saturday night, police say.

In a post to X, police say that the collision happened just before 1 a.m. in the Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate area.

According to police, there were two occupants on the motorcycle, a 22-year-old male and a female. Police say that the male occupant, who was also the operator of the motorcycle, has been pronounced dead in hospital and the second female occupant has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 27-year-old male, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that he was operating a SUV northbound on Brimley Road at the time of the collision, whereas the motorcycle was travelling southbound on the same road.

Anyone with video camera footage of the incident, including local residents, businesses and drivers, is asked to contact investigators.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.