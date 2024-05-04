A 73-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Kawartha Lakes Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Mount Horeb Road near Lilac Road.

The motorcycle rider, who was from Pontypool, Ont., was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police closed roads in the area for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.