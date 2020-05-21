

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

Police say that the motorcycle collided with a truck on Keele Street north of Langstaff Road at around 6:15 a.m.

The male rider was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say that Keele Street is closed from Langstaff Road to Gantner Gate due to the investigation.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.