Motorcycle rider dies in Milton crash
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 10:42AM EDT
A 23-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after a motorcycle collision in Milton, Halton police say.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Lower Base Line near Sixth Line at around 9 a.m.
Halton Regional Police say that a full reconstruction of the accident is currently being conducted at the scene.
Lower Base Line is currently closed to traffic between Fifth Line and Britannia Road.