

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after a motorcycle collision in Milton, Halton police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Lower Base Line near Sixth Line at around 9 a.m.

Halton Regional Police say that a full reconstruction of the accident is currently being conducted at the scene.

Lower Base Line is currently closed to traffic between Fifth Line and Britannia Road.