A person is in life-threatening condition after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.

A tweet posted by Peel Police said the incident took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained on the scene.

Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes while the investigation is ongoing, as the north- and southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Dundas Street and Golden Orchard Drive.