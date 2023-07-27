Motorcycle, vehicle collide in Mississauga, sending one person to hospital
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Thursday, July 27, 2023 7:53PM EDT
A person is in life-threatening condition after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.
A tweet posted by Peel Police said the incident took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street.
The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained on the scene.
Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes while the investigation is ongoing, as the north- and southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Dundas Street and Golden Orchard Drive.