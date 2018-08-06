

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The collision took place at around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Highway 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the victim’s death in a tweet issued at around 6 p.m.

No information regarding any other vehicles involved in the collision has been released.

The southbound lanes of Highway 427 were blocked to accomodate an investigation but they have since reopened.