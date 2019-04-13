

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old male motorcyclist from Milton is dead after he collided with a vehicle in Mississauga late on Friday night.

The motorcyclist was riding in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road in Mississauga just before midnight Friday when he collided with a vehicle.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashboard camera footage of the incident to contact them.