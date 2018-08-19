

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man is dead following a collision in Barrie Sunday evening.

Police were called to Cundles Road East and J.C Massie Way for a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Aurora was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a GTA trauma centre, Barrie police said.

Police later confirmed that the man had died of his injuries in hospital.

Police are investigating the fatal crash.