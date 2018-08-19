Motorcyclist, 32, dead after Barrie collision
A motorcycle lies in the road at the scene of a fatal collision in Barrie at Cundles Road East and J.C Massie Way Sunday Agugust 19, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:24PM EDT
A 32-year-old man is dead following a collision in Barrie Sunday evening.
Police were called to Cundles Road East and J.C Massie Way for a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Aurora was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a GTA trauma centre, Barrie police said.
Police later confirmed that the man had died of his injuries in hospital.
Police are investigating the fatal crash.