

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man is in hospital with a serious head injury after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Milton.

Halton Police and paramedics were called to Trafalgar Road, north of Lower Base Line, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to police, both vehicles were travelling north when the collision occurred.

Paramedics found the 35-year-old motorcyclist suffering from a serious head injury and transported him to a trauma centre.

The 24-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured, police said.

A collision reconstruction team is looking into the crash.