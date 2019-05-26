Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on Hwy. 400
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on Highway 400. (Twitter/ OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 3:23PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 400.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Innisfil Beach Road.
Ornge air ambulance transported the driver, a 62-year-old man from Beeton, to hospital for treatment. Ornge described the man's injuries as serious but not life-threatening.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is warning drivers of heavy delays in the area.