

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Innisfil Beach Road.

Ornge air ambulance transported the driver, a 62-year-old man from Beeton, to hospital for treatment. Ornge described the man's injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is warning drivers of heavy delays in the area.