Motorcyclist and pedestrian critically hurt in Scarborough collision
Published Sunday, August 7, 2022 9:35AM EDT
Two men are in critical condition in hospital after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in central Scarborough early on Sunday morning.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to a stretch of Kennedy Road between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of collision.
Toronto police say a man on a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.
It is not clear if the pedestrian was in the roadway or on the sidewalk.
Paramedics said both men were transported to hospital in possibly life-threatening condition.
Kennedy Road was closed between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue to allow for cleanup and an investigation.