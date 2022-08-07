Two men are in critical condition in hospital after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in central Scarborough early on Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to a stretch of Kennedy Road between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of collision.

Toronto police say a man on a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.

It is not clear if the pedestrian was in the roadway or on the sidewalk.

Paramedics said both men were transported to hospital in possibly life-threatening condition.

Kennedy Road was closed between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue to allow for cleanup and an investigation.