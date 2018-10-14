Motorcyclist critical after Brampton collision
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 8:21PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton.
It happened at North Park and Lethbridge drives, between Airport Road and Torbram Road.
Police have not said how the collision occurred.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
North Park Drive is closed between Airport and Torbram roads as police investigate the collision.