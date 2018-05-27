

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist has bene taken to hospital with critical injuries after a collision downtown.

It happened near Yonge and Isabella streets at around 5 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported the motorcyclist to a trauma centre with life-threatening-injuries.

Yonge Street has been closed both ways between Charles Street and Irwin Avenue as police investigate.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.