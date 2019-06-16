Motorcyclist critical after Mimico collision
Police investigate a collision involving a motorcyclist at Evans and Horner avenues in Mimico Sunday June 16, 2019. (Phil Fraboni /CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:55PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 6:22PM EDT
A motorcyclist in his 40s has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a collision in Mimico.
It happened at Horner and Evans avenues at around 5:15 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle and a car collided.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.