

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 50-year-old male motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital after a collision in the Vinegar Hill neighbourhood of Markham on Saturday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to Markham Road, between 14th Avenue and Princess Street just after noon Saturday for a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash.

They said they arrived to find the motorcyclist in life-threatening condition; he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved suffered minor injuries, police said.

The major collision bureau is investigating what caused the collision.

Markham Road was closed for much of Saturday to allow for a full investigation.