A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a late-night collision with a driver on the DVP.

The crash happened on Saturday, July 10 around 11:30 p.m. near York Mills Road.

According to Toronto police, the motorcyclist was rushed by paramedics to hospital via emergency run.

Traffic services is investigating.

Due to the collision, the southbound Don Valley Parkway from Highway 401 to York Mills was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.